Promising Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – February 13th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Upstart, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that are involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and/or sale of vehicles, parts, accessories, and related services within the automotive industry. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on stock exchanges to capitalize on market trends and financial performance of companies within the automotive sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.69. 50,666,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,390,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.25 and its 200 day moving average is $306.44. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.86. 102,537,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,923,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,633,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,294,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $122.91 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Upstart stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,684,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,941. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. Upstart has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.85. 7,338,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,024,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.18 on Thursday, hitting $1,074.30. The company had a trading volume of 584,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,875. The business has a 50 day moving average of $966.02 and a 200 day moving average of $919.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,074.00. The company has a market cap of $476.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.09. 1,704,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.13. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $311.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

