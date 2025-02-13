Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Research – February 12th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially sound, and reputable companies with a history of consistent performance and dividends. They are considered safe and stable investment options, typically attracting investors seeking long-term growth and steady returns. These stocks are often market leaders in their respective industries and are typically recognized for their resilience during periods of economic volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,547. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. 5,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,128. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

See Also