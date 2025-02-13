ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,051,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROM stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

