Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. Q2 had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Q2 updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $95.63. 419,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,474. Q2 has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QTWO. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $1,109,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 337,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,931,968.06. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $543,652.76. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 218,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,530.52. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock worth $3,061,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.