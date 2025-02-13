QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.41 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $188.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.