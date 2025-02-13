Quent Capital LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

