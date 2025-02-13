Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of UGI by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

UGI stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

