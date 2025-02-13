Quent Capital LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Welltower stock opened at $146.49 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

