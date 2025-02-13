Quent Capital LLC Has $73,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

