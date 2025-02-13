Quent Capital LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $46,173,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 161.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 782,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 310.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890,048 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.