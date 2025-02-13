R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VTV opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.13.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

