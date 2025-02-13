R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 545.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 591,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,116,000 after buying an additional 476,292 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,246,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 264,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 231,050 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

