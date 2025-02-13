Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 222 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.86 and its 200 day moving average is $532.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $450.99 and a 1 year high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

