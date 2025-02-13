Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enzi Wealth increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total transaction of $691,555.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. This represents a 15.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,027.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $439.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,032.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $922.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $797.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

