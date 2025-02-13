Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,846 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Adobe by 34.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $619,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the software company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $462.76 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $610.33. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.47 and a 200-day moving average of $497.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

