Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.0 million-$71.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.2 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Radware alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Radware

Radware Stock Up 3.3 %

Radware stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 307,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -399.93 and a beta of 0.96. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.