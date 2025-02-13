RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $98.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

