Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 7550378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Trading Up 8.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 45.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Reabold Resources alerts:

Reabold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.