Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 7550378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Trading Up 8.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 45.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
