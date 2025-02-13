Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $216.47, but opened at $203.92. Reddit shares last traded at $212.04, with a volume of 7,259,761 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Reddit from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm cut shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Reddit Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.29.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. Equities analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $1,763,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,110,614.50. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $2,704,885.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,214,850.06. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,357 shares of company stock worth $41,121,108 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Reddit by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 192,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 3,640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,499 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

