Renewi (LON:RWI) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 857 ($10.67) and last traded at GBX 852 ($10.60), with a volume of 1595002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.16).

Renewi Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 803.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 698.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £679.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,888.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Renewi Company Profile

About Renewi

Renewi is a leading international waste to product company that gives new life to used materials. The company employs 7,000 people working out of 174 operating sites across Europe. A market leader in Benelux, Renewi uses innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into secondary raw materials including paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy.

