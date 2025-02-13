Renishaw (LON:RSW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Renishaw Trading Down 10.0 %

RSW traded down GBX 359 ($4.47) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,221 ($40.09). 538,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,483. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 2,975 ($37.03) and a one year high of GBX 4,500 ($56.01). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,379.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,395.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,421.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.81.

About Renishaw

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

