Rep. Emily Randall Sells Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock

Representative Emily Randall (D-Washington) recently sold shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on January 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GARRET D. LEAHEY 2019 IRREVOCABLE F/B/O ALISON LEAHEY” account.

Representative Emily Randall also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 1/6/2025.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,442,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,916,271. The stock has a market cap of $475.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

About Representative Randall

Emily Randall (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Randall (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Emily Randall was born in Port Orchard, Washington, and lives in Bremerton, Washington. Randall earned bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and women’s studies from Wellesley College in 2008. Her career experience includes working as a development professional with Wellesley College, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Legal Voice.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

