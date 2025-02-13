Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lantheus stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.96. 775,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,759. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lantheus

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 57.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.