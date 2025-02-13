Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kellanova stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellanova alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %

K traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 449,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,617. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $9,422,160.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,191,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,761,964.85. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,146,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.