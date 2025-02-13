Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paragon 28 stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FNA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 254,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,805. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $42,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,499,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,999,600. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 300,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 2,141.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 749,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after buying an additional 425,983 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth $766,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 54,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

