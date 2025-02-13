Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dominion Energy stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. 1,168,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

