Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock on January 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.8 %

XRAY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. 1,058,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -30.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,972 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after buying an additional 2,708,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $45,730,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

