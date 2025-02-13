Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Lam Research stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,996,470. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 73,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

