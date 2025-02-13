Rep. James Comer Buys Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on January 21st.

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/2/2025.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.01. 48,586,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,128,336. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.56 billion, a PE ratio of 614.93, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,469.88. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,833,085 shares of company stock valued at $924,999,929. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

About Representative Comer

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Comer (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.