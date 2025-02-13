Rep. James Comer Sells Off Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently sold shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on February 4th.

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/2/2025.

Trade Desk Stock Down 32.1 %

NASDAQ TTD traded down $39.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,834,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,801. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Trade Desk by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Trade Desk by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Comer

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Comer (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

