Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nestlé stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $86.72. 429,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,345. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

