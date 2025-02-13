Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%.

Research Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

RSSS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 78,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of -48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

