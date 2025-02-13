Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%.
Research Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %
RSSS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 78,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of -48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.
About Research Solutions
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Research Solutions
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.