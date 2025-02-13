Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 28.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 25.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.