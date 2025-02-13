Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Down 55.7% in January

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RVPHW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 7,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,026. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.