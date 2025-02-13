Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Down 55.7% in January

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of RVPHW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 7,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,026. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.
