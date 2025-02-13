RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

RNG opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

In other news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 23,284 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $814,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 357,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,509,317.28. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $2,323,126.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,468 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,201.28. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,188 shares of company stock worth $4,113,047. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $59,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 45.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 822,892 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,792,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $15,630,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

