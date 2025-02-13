Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,635.84. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,948,427 shares of company stock valued at $165,005,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

