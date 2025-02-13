Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.
Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets
In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,635.84. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,948,427 shares of company stock valued at $165,005,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Will Falling Bond Yields Send These 2 Small Caps Soaring?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.