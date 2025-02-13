Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 494466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $898.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $144,737.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,630.40. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,386 shares of company stock valued at $185,345. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

