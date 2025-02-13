Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp upgraded Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

