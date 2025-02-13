Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%.

Roku Trading Up 2.4 %

ROKU stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,029,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,672. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $2,198,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,486.34. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,625. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

