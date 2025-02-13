Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.
WPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,374.1% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
