RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Raised by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

RTX Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

