RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

