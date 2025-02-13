Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $139,493.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,511. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12.

On Friday, January 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $132,664.96.

On Monday, December 23rd, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $128,536.64.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $136,482.88.

LIF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. 109,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,213. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Life360 in the third quarter worth approximately $35,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 432,292 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,995,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter worth $5,717,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth $5,134,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIF. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

