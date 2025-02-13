Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Ryder Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
In related news, insider David Bottomley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.81), for a total value of A$161,875.00 ($101,808.18). 42.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
