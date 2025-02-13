Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 115,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 130,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sable Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Sable Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.