Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Zacks reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 1,783,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,128. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

