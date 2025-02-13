Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance
Shares of Sandfire Resources America stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,450. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
