Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

Shares of Sandfire Resources America stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,450. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.