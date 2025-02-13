Sapient Capital LLC Acquires 17 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total value of $1,456,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares in the company, valued at $18,419,399.88. The trade was a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,854,454. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,564. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $935.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $894.48.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $996.06.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

