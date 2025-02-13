Sapient Capital LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,939 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Energy Vault worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Energy Vault by 225.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 99,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Energy Vault Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE NRGV opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.40. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $235,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,623,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,668,676.77. This trade represents a 0.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,233 shares of company stock worth $36,346 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

