Savant Capital LLC Sells 811 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

